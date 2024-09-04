New Zealand’s spy service warns of Chinese meddling

New Zealand’s spy service branded China a “complex intelligence concern” on Tuesday and warned the Pacific nation was vulnerable to foreign interference.

In an annual threat report, the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service said several countries were undertaking “malicious activity” on its shores, but called out China’s attempts as “complex and deceptive”.

In particular, Beijing was accused of using front organisations to connect with local groups to replace authentic and diverse community views with those approved by the ruling party.

In one example, a Chinese-language community news outlet parroted Beijing’s talking points, it said.

“These front organisations will often appear to be community-based... but their true affiliation, direction and funding sources are hidden,” the report said.

The unusually blunt language comes as New Zealand’s recently elected centre-right government tilts the country’s foreign policy more closely toward traditional Western allies.

This comes after years of growing economic ties with China — New Zealand’s biggest trade partner.

In March, Wellington publicly said a Chinese state-sponsored group was behind a 2021 malicious cyber attack that infiltrated sensitive government computer systems.

China dismissed allegations of hacking and accused New Zealand critics of being puppets of Washington.

Asked on Tuesday about the spy report, Beijing said it would “never interfere in the internal affairs of any other country”.

“We hope the New Zealand side will maintain a rational and objective understanding of China, and create favourable conditions for the development of healthy, stable relations between the two countries,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

New Zealand’s spy agency said the country’s geographical position and role in the Pacific region made it “vulnerable” to other countries striving for greater influence.

Earlier this year, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the country could no longer depend on the “splendid isolation” provided by its geography.

