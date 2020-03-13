New York Times report criticised by Indian Police Service Association

The Indian Police Service Association has hit out at a report in The New York Times that blamed Delhi’s police force for being a part of the recent violence in the capital and a senior representative of The Wall Street Journal was at the receiving end of a private complaint for “anti-India behaviour”.

In a statement, the Indian Police Service Association claimed India was governed by the “rule of law” and no one had “immunity from killing anyone”. The Association said: “Our heart bleeds for every victim of a riot and the objective is to always minimise the loss and bring the guilty to justice.”

The NYT report said that two-thirds of the “more than 50 people” who were killed and have been identified were Muslim. “Human rights activists are calling it an organised massacre,” the report claimed. “Now, more evidence is emerging that the Delhi police, who are under the direct command of Mr. Modi’s government and have very few Muslim officers, concertedly moved against Muslims and at times actively helped the Hindu mobs that rampaged in New Delhi in late February, burning down Muslim homes and targeting Muslim families,” the report said.

Regarding the case of Eric Bellman, South Asia Deputy Bureau Chief of The Wall Street Journal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Raveesh Kumar said the complaint against the senior journalist was filed by a “private individual” which was a “routine matter”.

However, Prasar Bharati News Services, in a social media announcement, said, that the MEA has asked the Indian Embassy in the U.S. “to look into the request for immediate deportation of The Wall Street Journal’s South Asia Bureau Chief Eric Bellman for ‘anti-India behaviour”. The exact nature of the complaint is not known.

Mr. Kumar maintained that “no decision on deportation has been taken by the Ministry of External Affairs”.