New video on violence at Jamia Millia Islamia library surfaces

A new video, purportedly of the CCTV footage from inside the Jamia Millia Islamia’s library showing security personnel beating up students, has been shared thousands of times on Twitter.

On December 15 night, police personnel had allegedly carried out a crackdown at the Jamia Millia, following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, even allegedly entering its library. Police had said that they entered the university campus chasing after miscreants who had set buses in the vicinity on fire.

Students had alleged that security personnel entered into the research scholar’s section of the library and beaten up students here as well.

The footage that has gone viral on social media shows security personnel allegedly entering the section for research scholars and hitting unsuspecting students with lathis. People sitting at desks are seen being approached by security personnel and hit with lathis and chased out of the area.

While the university has asked for a case to be filed against security personnel for carrying out the crackdown and entering the university without permission, no FIR has been filed in this regard till date.