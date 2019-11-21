New uniform mooted for Rajya Sabha marshals

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat is now looking for a new design for the uniform of its marshals after outrage over the latest one with similarities with the military uniform. House Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu told the members on Tuesday that the design would be “revisited”.

On November 18, the marshals who flank the Chair appeared in a new uniform in place of the safari suits and bandhgalas.

It is learnt that Mr. Naidu has told the Secretariat to ensure that the new design has no similarities with military symbols. The marshals stopped wearing the peak caps since November 20 afternoon. This came after Congress MP Jairam Ramesh’s taunt that the marshals are not able to see the members raising their hands because the cap obstructs their view.

According to sources, the uniform was designed after taking cue from six Assemblies including Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh. “Many members said the new uniforms came to them as a surprise, but the fact is that the marshals attended the all-party meeting held by Mr. Naidu on Sunday in this very outfit. The party leaders who attended the meeting were all praise for it,” a senior Rajya Sabha Secretariat official said. The official said BJP MP Lt.Gen. D.P. Vats (Retd.) wrote a letter to Mr. Naidu appreciating the change and also pleaded that the present uniform should not be discontinued.

The official said the marshals, who are director-level officials, had themselves requested for a change since they felt the old turbaned look was outdated. The Secretariat is expected to consult a few RS leaders too now before unveiling the new design.