New traffic rules may entail steeper penalties, court visit

Traffic violations after the implementation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019, will not only have you digging deeper into your pockets to pay steeper penalties, but will also entail a visit to a court as many States are yet to pass an order that would allow police personnel to let off offenders after the payment of the fine.

State orders awaited

According to the new Act, as many as 30 offences are compoundable, including common violations such as over-speeding, not wearing helmets and seatbelts as well as not restraining children under the age of 14, among others.

However, most States are yet to issue an order granting officers the authority to discharge offenders.

As a result, regardless of the offence you have committed, you will be given a date on which you will have to appear before a court.

“So far, we have only received information from the Karnataka government that it has issued the relevant notification,” a senior official of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, data collected in the first four days since the implementation of the Act on September 1 showed that Haryana had issued 343 challans and collected ₹52,32,650 in penalties, while Odisha had issued 4,000 challans and collected ₹88,90,107.

The 30 offences which are compoundable include some of the most common violations such as over speeding, not wearing helmets and seatbelts as well as not restraining children under the age of 14, driving a vehicle without a registration/ licence or insurance, violating road safety and causing noise and air pollution, not allowing passage to emergency vehicles, among others. The fine for most of these offences range from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000.

Collecting data

“So far we have only received information from the Karnataka government that it has issued the relevant notification,” a senior official of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on condition of anonymity. He added that five days after the amended law came into effect, the Centre is still in the process of collecting data from the State governments on this issue.

Delhi is among those States which has refused to allow compounding yet and has said it needs to hold discussions with the traffic police as the penalties levied are very high.

Meanwhile, data collected from two States issued in the first four days since the implementation of the Act on September 1 showed that Haryana issued 343 challans and collected ₹52,32,650 in penalties, while Odisha issued 4,000 challans and collected ₹88,90,107.