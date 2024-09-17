New technologies to address stray cattle menace: Minister

Technological interventions such as In vitro fertilisation (IVF) and sex sorted semen production will address the problem of stray cattle, said Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday (September 17, 2024).

Responding to questions from media on the menace, he said no farmer will leave a bull stray if its quality is good and these technologies will ensure better breed quality and help farmers. Mr. Singh was briefing reporters on the important decisions taken and achievements of his Ministry in 100 days of the third term of Narendra Modi government.

He said for the first time in the country Artificial Insemination (AI) services were delivered free of cost at farmers’ doorstep and as on date 7.53 crore animals have been covered, 9.15 crore AI have been performed and 5.4 crore farmers were benefited under the programme.

“For the first time bovine IVF is promoted in the country and 22 IVF labs has been made operational for promoting IVF technology in the country. For the first time sex sorted semen production facility for indigenous breeds has been created in the country for producing female calves with 90% accuracy,” he said.

On sex sorted semen production, he said the Centre has created the facility at five government semen stations and 100 lakh sex sorted semen doses were produced in the country. He added that three semen stations are working in private sector too.

“Genomic chip for DNA based selection has been developed and with this chip animal with high genetic merit selected at younger age. In order to improve reliability of genomic selection common chip has been developed after combining data available with National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources, National Dairy Development Board and the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology,” the Minister said. He said 38,736 multi purpose AI Technicians have been inducted in rural areas to deliver breeding inputs at farmers’ doorstep.

Mr. Singh said the fish production in the country rose from 7.52 lakh tonnes in 1950-51 to an all-time record of 175.45 lakh tonnes in 2022-23, which is more than 23-fold increase in national fish production.

“During the last nine years, the annual fish production of India has increased from 95.79 lakh tonnes (at the end of 2013-14) to record production of 175.45 lakh tonnes (at the end of 2022-23) i.e. an increase of 79.66 lakh tonnes i.e. more than 83%,” he claimed.

