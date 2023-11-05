New species of epiphytic plant discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

November 05, 2023 03:10 am | Updated 03:10 am IST - Kolkata

Scientists of the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) have discovered a new species of epiphytic plant Lysionotus namchoomii from Pakke-Kessang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Scientists from the BSI’s Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre, in collaboration with researchers from internationally reputed institutes, have discovered and described the new species in a report titled ‘Lysionotus namchoomii (Gesneriaceae): A new species from Arunachal Pradesh, India’ published in the international peer reviewed journal, Turczaninowia.

The native range of the genus Lysionotus is the Himalayas to Japan and Indo-China, and about 50% of the species found are endemic. Species of the genus are mostly epiphytic, lithophytic, or terrestrial evergreen erect or climbing subshrubs. The new species bears thick leaves and attractive purple flowers.

The species is named in honour of the late Chau Phunkyoo Nomchoon, a well-known social reformer from Arunachal Pradesh’s Khapti community. Mr. Nomchoon was also a well-known nature lover who worked to promote education and healthcare in the community.

The specimens used to describe the species were situated at two different locations, with a small population comprising a total of 60-100 individuals. The conservation status of this new species is provisionally assessed as ‘Critically Endangered’, in accordance with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. The specimens were collected from about 1,299 metres above sea level.

“What is unique about this new species is that it is epiphytic in nature and grows another plant. Epiphytic plants are mostly found in tropical and subtropical forests,” Krishna Chowlu, one of the scientists at the BSI’s Regional Centre who is behind the discovery.

Same area

In another development, another plant species, the Strobilanthes sunhangii (Acanthaceae), was recently added to the flora of India from Arunachal Pradesh. This species was also recorded from the Pakke Kesang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier, the species was known from Medog county in Tibet, China. The plant grows in moist evergreen forest at an elevation of 1,200-1,800 metres. It is a terrestrial shrub that grows to a height of about two metres and bears beautiful white flowers.

Dr. Chowlu, the only woman scientist at the BSI who is a native of Arunachal Pradesh, said that the State has very rich biodiversity and, over the past few years, several new discoveries of plants had been made from the region. She added that Pakke Kesang district, located in the western part of the State, remains unexplored, and more studies could reveal new discoveries.