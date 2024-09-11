GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New scheme to provide “digital identities” to fishery industry workers

Mr. Singh said the PM Modi-led government supported the growth of the fisheries industry with the PMMSY scheme, launched four years ago, with an outlay of over ₹20,000 crore

Published - September 11, 2024 08:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Rajiv Ranjan Singh said here on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) that the Centre working to increase the seafood exports to ₹1 lakh crore annually from around ₹60,000 crore in the last financial year. Mr. Singh, launching a sub-scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna(PMMSY), said the steps taken by the Centre will strengthen the foundation of the fishery sector of the country over the next five years.

Mr. Singh, who is Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, was addressing an event to mark the 4th Anniversary of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna (PMMSY) here. Named as the Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY), the sub scheme will have an investment plan of ₹6,000 crore and the Ministry said it will provide digital identities to around three crore stakeholders by creating a registry of fish workers and enterprises engaged in the fisheries value chain across the country.

Fisheries sector makes key contribution to India’s food security, says Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh

“Various benefits such as institutional credit, performance grants, aquaculture insurance etc. can be availed through the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB),” the Ministry said.

Mr. Singh said the fishery sector remained neglected since Independence and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government supported its growth with the PMSSY scheme, launched four years ago, with an outlay of over ₹20,000 crore. “As a result of these measures, the country’s fish production has increased to 175.45 lakh tonnes in 2023-24 from 95.79 lakh tonnes in 2013-14,” he said adding that there has been a lot of infrastructure development and technological improvement in the fishery sector after 2014.

Published - September 11, 2024 08:39 pm IST

Related Topics

India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.