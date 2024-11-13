New rest norms for pilots will reduce their salary, Air India tells DGCA

Implementation of the proposed norms on duty and rest timings for pilots will hurt the interests of the cockpit crew as their flying hours and salaries will decrease, Air India has informed aviation safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in a meeting on Wednesday.

Pilots have rejected the claim. “The airline is simply playing bluff. Shouldn’t safety be paramount? How can the commercial interests of the airline supersede safety at a time of mounting pilot fatigue?” president, Federation of Indian Pilots, Captain C.S. Randhawa said.

The meeting was part of the mediation exercise ordered by Delhi High Court on October 24. The next date of hearing on the matter is December 6. There was another meeting scheduled by the DGCA earlier, but no one from Air India attended it.

The Hindu reached out to Air India for a comment, but there was none at the time of publishing this report.

Sources said that the airline reiterated the stance of the airline industry that the move could result in flight cancellations and drive up air fares.

Several pilots groupings, including the Federation of Indian Pilots, the Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association, and the Indian Pilots Guild filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court in 2019 against the norms formulated by the regulator on pilot duty and rest hours. In January 2024, the DGCA issued a new set of norms allowing airlines until June 1 to implement them. These reduced the pilots’ night-time flying and enhanced their weekly rest from 36 hours to 48 hours. However, in a dramatic reversal of its position, the DGCA on March 26 put the rules in abeyance and removed the implementation deadline of June 1. Later, the DGCA asked airlines to suggest their own convenient timeline. The Federation of Indian Airlines, an industry body, had opposed the new norms on the ground that the six-month timeline for implementation was inadequate as enhanced rest meant airlines would now need to hire “10% to 20%” more pilots, failing which there would be flight cancellations.

