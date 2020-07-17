New Private Secretary to President

AHMEDABAD

17 July 2020 12:17 IST

A 2001 batch Indian Revenue Service Income Tax cadre officer, P. Praveen Siddharth, has been appointed Private Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind. Mr. Siddharth has replaced Vikram Singh, who has now been appointed Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping. Mr. Siddharth is already serving as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the President’s Secretariat.

