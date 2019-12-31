New parliament house opposite old one

A 9.5-acre plot opposite the existing Parliament House is likely to be used for the construction of a new Parliament building, with the government on Saturday moving to change the land-use of the plot currently designated for recreational use to “Parliament House” in the Master Plan-2021 of Delhi.

In a notification by the Delhi Development Authority, the government sought objections and suggestions for a period of 30 days on its proposal to change the land use of the plot, after which the land-use change will be finalised.

The plot is opposite Parliament House, with Red Cross Road to its North, Raisina Road to its South and Parliament to its West, and it is currently demarcated as recreational use in the form of a district park, according to the notification.

Making way for a residential space near the seat of power, a 15-acre plot was proposed to be used for “residential” use instead of the existing “government office” and “recreational (neighbourhood play area),” according to the notification.