New Parliament building will make every Indian proud, says PM Modi

May 26, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26 said the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud, and shared a video of the newly-constructed complex.

Posting the video on Twitter, Mr. Modi also urged people to share the video with their voiceover, using the hashtag 'My Parliament My Pride'.

"The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request — share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride," the Prime Minister said on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha by Prime Minister Modi.

As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 even as 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.