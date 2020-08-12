New Parliament building: Three firms remain in running for project

The project, which is part of the government’s proposed redevelopment of the Central Vista, is estimated to cost ₹889 crore and take 21 months to complete, according to the Central Public Works Department

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has selected three firms — Larsen and Toubro Limited, Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. Ltd. and Tata Projects Ltd. — from the seven that applied for pre-qualification to bid for the project to construct the new Parliament building.

On Monday, the CPWD issued an addendum to its June 26 invitation for pre-qualification bids, stating that four of the firms that applied before the July 14 deadline had been disqualified. The firms that failed to qualify were ITD Cementation India Ltd., NCC Ltd., PSP Projects Ltd. and Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd., an undertaking of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The three firms that qualified will be eligible to submit their financial bids online, the CPWD stated.

The project is a part of the government's proposed redevelopment of the Central Vista. It is estimated to cost ₹889 crore and take 21 months to complete, according to the CPWD. Due to security concerns about sharing the drawings of the new Parliament building with all bidders, the CPWD had decided to seek pre-qualification bids before financial bids, the spokesperson of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had said.