New Parliament building inauguration LIVE | Heavy security in Lutyens’ Delhi in view protesting wrestlers’ mahapanchayat

Thousands of police personnel have been deployed in Lutyens’ Delhi in and around the new Parliament building to be inaugurated by PM Modi

May 28, 2023 07:11 am | Updated 07:13 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the much awaited new Parliament building on May 28. The four-storey building has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹970 crore. The building has been designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management, and constructed by Tata Projects Limited.

Meanwhile, thousands of police personnel have been deployed in Lutyens’ Delhi and multiple layers of barricades put in place as part of the robust security arrangement in and around the new Parliament building.

The wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar, about two kilometres from Parliament, said that they will go ahead with their “Mahila Mahapanchayat” near the new building at any cost. Police, however, said that no protester will be allowed to move towards the new Parliament building as permission has not been granted to hold the “Mahila Mahapanchayat”.