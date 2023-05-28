HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

New Parliament building inauguration LIVE | Heavy security in Lutyens’ Delhi in view protesting wrestlers’ mahapanchayat

Thousands of police personnel have been deployed in Lutyens’ Delhi in and around the new Parliament building to be inaugurated by PM Modi

May 28, 2023 07:11 am | Updated 07:13 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of India's new parliament building in New Delhi, India, May 27, 2023. India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

A view of India's new parliament building in New Delhi, India, May 27, 2023. India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. | Photo Credit: INDIA PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the much awaited new Parliament building on May 28. The four-storey building has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹970 crore. The building has been designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management, and constructed by Tata Projects Limited.

Meanwhile, thousands of police personnel have been deployed in Lutyens’ Delhi and multiple layers of barricades put in place as part of the robust security arrangement in and around the new Parliament building.

The wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar, about two kilometres from Parliament, said that they will go ahead with their “Mahila Mahapanchayat” near the new building at any cost. Police, however, said that no protester will be allowed to move towards the new Parliament building as permission has not been granted to hold the “Mahila Mahapanchayat”.

  • May 28, 2023 07:13
    Heavy security in Lutyens’ Delhi in view of Parliament building inauguration, protesting wrestlers’ mahapanchayat

    A senior police officer said that security has been stepped up by enhancing police deployment, placing multiple barricades and sufficient police pickets and in addition, intensive patrolling is also being carried out across the national capital and its bordering areas to ensure that law and order is maintained.

    Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that thousands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh will gather at Delhi’s Ghazipur border at 10.30 a.m. on Sunday and then enter the national capital to extend their support to the protesting wrestlers. Farmers will also enter Delhi from other border points.

    The agitating wrestlers have demanded the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Singh who, they alleged, sexually harassed several women grapplers.

    PTI

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Narendra Modi / Delhi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.