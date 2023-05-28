New Parliament building inauguration LIVE | Heavy security in Lutyens’ Delhi in view protesting wrestlers’ mahapanchayat

A senior police officer said that security has been stepped up by enhancing police deployment, placing multiple barricades and sufficient police pickets and in addition, intensive patrolling is also being carried out across the national capital and its bordering areas to ensure that law and order is maintained.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that thousands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh will gather at Delhi’s Ghazipur border at 10.30 a.m. on Sunday and then enter the national capital to extend their support to the protesting wrestlers. Farmers will also enter Delhi from other border points.
The agitating wrestlers have demanded the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Singh who, they alleged, sexually harassed several women grapplers.
PTI
