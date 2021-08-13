New museums on J&K, Buddha, freedom struggle by this year: Centre

Housing treasures: A view of the National Museum in New Delhi.

NEW DELHI

13 August 2021 22:24 IST

The J&K museum will capture the essence and spirit of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh as an integral part of the nation since ages

New museums on Jammu and Kashmir, Gautam Buddha, Indian armour and the freedom struggle are expected to be completed this year, according to the Culture Ministry.

The museum on Jammu and Kashmir will be set up at a cost of ₹13 crore in the Capital, as per data provided with Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy’s reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on August 9. The museum was expected to be completed by December 31, 2021.

“The museum on Jammu and Kashmir, first of its kind in India, captures the essence and spirit of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh as an integral part of the nation since ages as Bharat, Hindustan, India. The museum elaborates this by tracing the roots of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh since prehistoric times to the present day and telling unheard stories of the region and people which have been lost in the centuries of time,” the written reply stated.

The Ministry was also working on five other museums to be set up this year, including a museum on Gautam Buddha, being established by the National Museum at a cost of ₹7.5 crore by September 30.

New outlook

“The museum is being developed in a renovated century-old majestic building and spread over an area of about 15,000 square feet, surrounded by a lush green landscape. Seen through the masterpieces in the National Museum collection, the museum on Gautama Buddha focuses on the religious and traditional aspects of Buddhist heritage in India, forging a new outlook on its spread, development, and cultural synthesis over centuries,” the reply stated.

A first of its kind museum on Buddha, the new museum would have over 200 objects from the 1st Century CE to 19th Century CE, including stone and bronze sculptures, terracotta heads and costumes.

In addition, the Ministry was setting up a museum dedicated to the freedom struggle at a renovated barrack at the Red Fort. The museum would be completed by the end of 2021 at a cost of ₹13 crore, the Minister’s reply said.

“The museum, first of its kind, will narrate the story of the country’s freedom struggle in an interactive manner with more emphasis on the unheard stories of people’s participation in India’s freedom movement representing contribution of all regions,” the reply said.

Arms and armour

Another museum being developed at the Red Fort by end of October would showcase arms and armour of India through the ages — from prehistoric stone weapons onwards.

The Ministry is also in the process of setting up a museum dedicated to freedom fighters at the Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata, called ‘Biplobi Bharat’, in August, and the Prime Ministers’ Museum at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library by October.