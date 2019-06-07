New Ministers join NITI Aayog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the reconstitution of the NITI Aayog.
Rajiv Kumar will continue as its Vice-Chairman, and V.K. Saraswat, Ramesh Chand and V.K. Paul as members. Bibek Debroy, who is the Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Council, is no longer a member of the think tank, an official statement said.
NITI Aayog will have Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Narendra Singh Tomar as ex-officio members. Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Piyush Goyal and Rao Inderjit Singh will be special invitees.
The announcement comes ahead of the first meeting of the governing council of the organisation after the election.
The statement did not mention Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, whose term is ending on June 30.
