New Minister identifies four priority areas for Railways

He has set individual targets in safety, world class trains, station redevelopment and bullet trains

Newly appointed Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has identified safety, world class trains, station redevelopment and bullet trains as top priority for the Railways, according to a source.

The Minister, the source said, has set individual targets in these four areas and is personally reviewing the progress on a daily basis. To improve safety, the Railways plans to upgrade the indigenous train collision avoidance system (TCAS), dubbed Kavach, not only for domestic use but exports as well.

“Most elements of how the TCAS will work have been finalised… the tendering process will start soon, and we hope to cover about 10,000-15,000 route km network in the next 3-4 years...Not only will this help in avoiding accidents but also increase capacity up to 30%,” the source said, adding that efforts will be made to export the system to markets such as America, South America and Europe.

Newer versions of coaches

The work, the source said, has also started on building newer versions of coaches, including Vistadome, and those used in Tejas and Vande Bharat, to introduce world class trains for the new generation. “The newer generation has travelled the world and seen the trains there. They want a similar experience in India. We are aiming to develop and introduce such trains in at least 150-200 cities in the next couple of years,” the source said.

Further, the model concession agreement for station redevelopment is being reviewed and the focus is on the design and construction work to align specifications for the high-speed train.