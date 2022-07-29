India

New health warning on tobacco product packages from December 1

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: AP
Bindu Shajan Perappadan NEW DELHI: July 29, 2022 12:35 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 13:11 IST

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has notified new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packages by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008, dated July 21, 2022. The amended Rules will be applicable from December 1 of this year.

“The new set of specified health warnings shall be for a period of twelve months following its commencement. The soft or printable version of the specified health warnings in 19 languages are available on the websites’’ said a release issued by the Ministry on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It added that all tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or after December 1, 2022 shall display a new image with the textual health warning ‘Tobacco causes painful death’. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Also those manufactured or imported or packaged on or after December 1, 2023 shall display an image (second) with the textual health warning ‘Tobacco Users die younger,’’’ the Ministry said.

Tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or after December 1, 2022 shall display a new image with the textual health warning ‘Tobacco causes painful death’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all tobacco product packages shall have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed.

Violation is a punishable offence with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
tobacco
economy, business and finance
health
Read more...