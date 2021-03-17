New heads for CRPF, NSG

AHMEDABAD

Kuldiep Singh with takeover as DG, CRPF; M.A. Ganapathy will head the NSG

The Modi government on Tuesday named senior IPS officer Kuldiep Singh as the new Director General (DG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Mr Singh is currently Special DG of CRPF where the post of DG is vacant following superannuation of A.P. Maheshwari on February 28th. Mr Singh is a 1986 batch officer of West Bengal cadre. His appointment is up to September 30, 2022 when he will superannuate.

Another IPS of 1986 batch M.A. Ganapathy of Uttarakhand cadre has been named as the DG of National Security Guard (NSG). His appointment is up to February 29, 2024.

The post of DG, NSG has been vacant since last October when the then DG A.K. Singh retired.

The appointment notification for both officers was issued on Tuesday late night after clearance from the Prime Minister led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).