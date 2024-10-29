GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New guidelines promote Ayurveda, regulate use of antibiotics in veterinary treatment

Move meant to reduce anti-microbial resistance, bring down irrational use of antibiotics and provide cheaper treatment options for farmers

Published - October 29, 2024 11:08 pm IST - New Delhi

A. M. Jigeesh
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

The Standard Veterinary Treatment Guidelines (SVTG), released recently by the Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry, aims to reduce and regulate the use of antibiotics to treat diseases found among the livestock and poultry. The SVTG also provides for the use of Ayurvedic drugs in veterinary treatment

It is for the first time that the Centre has come up with a standard set for treatment of almost all diseases of animals and birds.

Also read: Study spotlights India’s ‘intense’ veterinary antimicrobial use

The SVTG has details of medicines along with dosage, predicted requirement of medicines, duration of treatment, withdrawal period and potential adverse reactions. Union Animal Husbandry Secretary Alka Upadhyay said the guidelines were designed to minimise antimicrobial resistance and effectively control diseases.

“The inclusion of ‘ethnoveterinary’ practices in these guidelines provides additional, cost-effective treatment options for marginal and small-scale farmers, ensuring broader access to quality care,” she said.

Explaining the importance of the SVTG, former Director and Vice-Chancellor of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) Raj Kumar Singh, who played a pivotal role in its drafting, said though some countries had earlier prepared treatment guidelines for specific diseases, India is the first country to prepare a a set of structured guidelines for the treatment of almost all diseases among animals and birds, covering all segments.

“Animal health is one of the important aspect for the economy of the country. SVTG is for minimising the usage of drugs, including antibiotics. These guidelines will help in reducing the economic burden on farmers as medicines will be cost-effective from now,” Dr. Singh said.

Also read : Antibiotics to grow farm animals raise superbug risk

States in the loop

Union Animal Husbandry Commissioner Abhijit Mitra said the guidelines were drafted by a team of more than 80 professionals from veterinary and medical fields. He said the States had also been consulted on the preparation of the document. The document would act as an instrument to help the veterinary professionals, paraprofessionals and community animal health workers involved in the animal health management and also the farmers, through precise and quality animal treatment services. “SVTG provides latest approaches of treatment for various livestock and poultry diseases wherein quality drugs of proven efficacy have been enlisted,” Dr. Mitra said.

Dr. Singh said Ayurvedic drugs had been clinically proven for the treatment of some of the diseases by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). Dr. Singh said though the adverse impact of antibiotics on animals was not assessed, antimicrobial drug resistance was empirically found among animals too.

The document has prescribed the use of “ethnoveterinary medicine” and herbal drugs, tried on a large-scale by the NDDB for treatment of mastitis. “The validated ethnoveterinary medicine practices for treatment and better health management of bovine mastitis cases are in use to reduce the irrational use of antibiotics, thereby reducing the cost of treatment,” the SVTG says.

Antibiotic drugs administered on livestock cut carbon in soil and affect climate, says IISc study

Treatment documents prepared by the NDDB and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research have been used to prepare the SVTG.

“The wide use of SVTG will harmonise the animal treatment leading to healthy animals and safe animal-source foods (ASFs); prevent the avoidable usage of antimicrobials, drugs, hormones, and many other medicines which may not be needed in a particular scenario; reduce the antimicrobial, drug, hormone residues in ASFs; and reduce antimicrobial resistance,” the document said.

Published - October 29, 2024 11:08 pm IST

Related Topics

animal / ayurveda

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.