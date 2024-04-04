ADVERTISEMENT

New generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime successfully flight-tested

April 04, 2024 01:29 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - New Delhi

India tests Agni-Prime ballistic missile successfully, meeting all trial objectives, validating reliable performance

PTI

New generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime was successfully flight-tested by Strategic Forces Command & DRDO off the Odisha coast on April 3, 2024. Photo: X/@DRDO_India

India successfully flight tested the new generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

The Defence Ministry said the test-flight was carried out on April 3 evening.

It said the test met all the trial objectives validating its reliable performance, as confirmed from the data captured by a number of range sensors deployed at different locations.

“Strategic Forces Command (SFC), along with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), conducted the successful flight-test of new generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha at around 1900 hours on April 3,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The launch was witnessed by the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Strategic Forces Command and senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, SFC and the Armed Forces for the successful test.

He stated that the successful development and induction of the missile will be an excellent force multiplier for the Armed Forces.

Chief of Defence Staff General Chauhan and Chairman DRDO Samir V. Kamat appreciated the efforts of the SFC and DRDO for the successful flight test.

