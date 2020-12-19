New farm laws will be a game changer: CII

CHENNAI

19 December 2020 02:53 IST

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has said the new farm laws will be a game changer for the southern States leadership in agriculture and related sectors.

In south India, agriculture is a high priority sector in terms of meeting national demand and sustenance of farmers. Some of the main crops cultivated in south India include paddy, sorghum, pearl millet, pulses, sugarcane, cotton, chilli and ragi, according to a statement.

‘A welcome boost’

“This critical sector of the Indian economy has indeed received a welcome boost, and with larger investments, adoption of technology and digitalisation and robust partnerships, it is possible to envisage a new era of next generation agriculture that will raise farmer incomes and trigger a virtuous cycle of progress and prosperity,” it added.

Advertising

Advertising

Coupled with the amendment to the Essential Commodity Act and legal framework around contract farming, the marketing reform agenda will help drive investment and modernisation of food supply chain, the CII added.

‘Right environment’

The reforms announced by the Centre will create the right enabling environment for market and investment-led agricultural growth, and increased income generation opportunities for farmers and will also give great impetus to investment in extension services to the farmers to further improve productivity and returns, Satish Reddy, chairman, CII Southern region, said.

C.K. Ranganathan, deputy chairman, CII Southern region, said that the new laws will help transform the sector and more importantly help augment farmers’ incomes.