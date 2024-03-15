ADVERTISEMENT

New Election Commissioners take charge

March 15, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - New Delhi

Gyanesh Kumar had served in the Home Ministry during the abrogation of Article 370 and helped set up the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust; Sukhbir Singh Sandhu had served as Uttrakhand Chief Secretary and in the NHAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar poses for a picture with the newly-appointed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Former bureaucrats Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu on Friday assumed charge as Election Commissioners, a day before the poll body is scheduled to announce the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Kumar and Mr. Sandhu were on Thursday appointed as Election Commissioners by a high-powered panel, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ
Supreme Court refuses to stay appointments of two new Election Commissioners

This is the first time that Election Commissioners have been appointed in accordance with the new Chief Election Commissioner and other Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, which was brought in by the Government in December last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The two Election Commissioners were appointed following vacancies rendered in the commission by the sudden resignation of EC Arun Goel on March 9 and retirement of EC Anup Chandra Pandey on February 15.

Mr. Kumar, a Kerala cadre IAS officer, superannuated as the Cooperation Secretary. He has a postgraduate in Economics from Harvard University and a B Tech from IIT Kanpur, according to his Executive Record Sheet.

During his tenure in the Union Home Ministry, Mr. Kumar oversaw the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He also played a key role in setting up the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust. He had also been the Parliamentary Affairs Secretary.

Mr. Sandhu served as Uttarakhand Chief Secretary when Pushkar Singh Dhami was the Chief Minister. Earlier, he served as the chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and as Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development.

He did his MBBS from Government Medical College, Amritsar and holds a postgraduate degree in History from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

election

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US