New edition of Indian Sign Language dictionary to have 10,000 terms

The third edition of the Indian Sign Language (ISL) Dictionary, which is set to be released on Wednesday, will have 10,000 terms of daily use as well as academic, legal, administrative, medical, technical and agricultural terms, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Ministry said the second edition of the dictionary released in 2019 had 6,000 terms and the first edition that was released in 2018 had 3,000 terms.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot would release the dictionary at a virtual event, it said.

