The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced new driving licence rules from June 1, 2024, bringing significant changes aimed at simplifying the process of obtaining a driving licence.

Significant changes

1. No RTO driving test required: One of the most notable changes is that applicants no longer need to take a driving test at the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Instead, the driving test can be conducted at accredited private driving schools. If the applicant passes the test at these schools, they will receive a certificate, which can then be used to apply for a driving licence without undergoing further testing at the RTO.

The Centre will issue certificates to private players authorising them to conduct the driving test. However, in the absence of a certificate from an accredited school, the candidate will have to appear for driving test at an RTO.

2. Penalties: Driving a car without a valid licence now incurs a penalty that can go as high as ₹2,000. Severe punishments for minors driving include a ₹25,000 fine and potential action against the parents, along with the cancellation of the vehicle’s registration certificate​.

3. Eco-friendly approach: The Ministry plans to phase out 9,000 outdated government vehicles and raise emission standards for other vehicles. These measures are part of a broader strategy to reduce vehicular pollution and promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

4. Procedure unchanged: The procedure for submitting an application for a driver’s licence remains unchanged. The Ministry, however, has simplified the paperwork required for obtaining a new driving licence. Applicants now need fewer documents, which vary depending on whether they are applying for a two-wheeler or four-wheeler licence, reducing the need for physical checkups at RTOs.

Fee structure under revised rules

Learner's licence ₹200 Learner's licence renewal ₹200 International licence ₹1,000 Permanent licence ₹200 Permanent licence renewal ₹200 Issue of renewed driver licence ₹200

Revised guidelines for private driving schools

1. Driving training centres are required to have a minimum of one acre of land (two acres for four-wheeler training).

2. Schools must offer access to an appropriate testing facility.

3. Trainers must possess a high school diploma (or equivalent), have a minimum of five years of driving experience, and be knowledgeable about biometrics and IT systems.

4. The driving course for light motor vehicles will be 29 hours over a maximum of four weeks, split into 21 hours of practical training and eight hours of theoretical instruction. Training for medium and heavy vehicles will be more extensive, requiring 38 hours over six weeks.

5. Driving instruction schools will face a hefty ₹5,000 fee for issuing or renewing licences without the training, and the same fee applies to getting a duplicate licence from these schools.

How to apply for new driving licence?

1. Visit https://sarathi.parivahan.gov.in/

2. Select concerned State

3. Click on “New Driving Licence” from “Driving Licence” menu

4. Enter your “Learning Licence Number” and “Date of Birth” to proceed further

5. Fill up application form

6. Click on next button to proceed

7. Visit RTO on scheduled date with original documents and fee slip

