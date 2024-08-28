ADVERTISEMENT

New DGPs appointed for CISF and BSF

Published - August 28, 2024 10:21 pm IST - New Delhi

Bihar cadre 1990 batch IPS officer Rajwinder Singh Bhatti has been appointed as CISF chief while U.P. cadre IPS officer Daljit Singh Chaudhary will helm the BSF

The Hindu Bureau

Daljit Singh Chaudhary has been appointed as the Director General of the BSF for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on November 30, 2025. | Photo Credit: ANI

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Rajwinder Singh Bhatti and Daljit Singh Chaudhary were on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) appointed as the chiefs of the Central Industrial Security Force and the Border Security Force respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bhatti is a 1990 batch IPS officer of the Bihar cadre and he is presently posted as the Director General of Police of the State. He was appointed Bihar’s police chief in December 2022.

He has been appointed as the DG of the CISF from the date of assumption of charge of the post, for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on September 30, 2025, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Mr. Chaudhary, who is currently the chief of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), has been appointed as the Director General of the BSF for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on November 30, 2025, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Chaudhary is a 1990 batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and he was holding additional charge of the border guarding force since August 3 after former DG Nitin Agarwal was suddenly repatriated to his parent cadre Kerala. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

India

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US