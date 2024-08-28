New DGPs appointed for CISF and BSF

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Rajwinder Singh Bhatti and Daljit Singh Chaudhary were on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) appointed as the chiefs of the Central Industrial Security Force and the Border Security Force respectively.

Mr. Bhatti is a 1990 batch IPS officer of the Bihar cadre and he is presently posted as the Director General of Police of the State. He was appointed Bihar’s police chief in December 2022.

He has been appointed as the DG of the CISF from the date of assumption of charge of the post, for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on September 30, 2025, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Mr. Chaudhary, who is currently the chief of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), has been appointed as the Director General of the BSF for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on November 30, 2025, it said.

Mr. Chaudhary is a 1990 batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and he was holding additional charge of the border guarding force since August 3 after former DG Nitin Agarwal was suddenly repatriated to his parent cadre Kerala.

