GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New DGPs appointed for CISF and BSF

Bihar cadre 1990 batch IPS officer Rajwinder Singh Bhatti has been appointed as CISF chief while U.P. cadre IPS officer Daljit Singh Chaudhary will helm the BSF

Published - August 28, 2024 10:21 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Daljit Singh Chaudhary has been appointed as the Director General of the BSF for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on November 30, 2025.

Daljit Singh Chaudhary has been appointed as the Director General of the BSF for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on November 30, 2025. | Photo Credit: ANI

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Rajwinder Singh Bhatti and Daljit Singh Chaudhary were on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) appointed as the chiefs of the Central Industrial Security Force and the Border Security Force respectively.

Mr. Bhatti is a 1990 batch IPS officer of the Bihar cadre and he is presently posted as the Director General of Police of the State. He was appointed Bihar’s police chief in December 2022.

He has been appointed as the DG of the CISF from the date of assumption of charge of the post, for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on September 30, 2025, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Mr. Chaudhary, who is currently the chief of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), has been appointed as the Director General of the BSF for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on November 30, 2025, it said.

Mr. Chaudhary is a 1990 batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and he was holding additional charge of the border guarding force since August 3 after former DG Nitin Agarwal was suddenly repatriated to his parent cadre Kerala. 

Related Topics

India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.