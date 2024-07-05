GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New date for NEET-PG 2024 announced; to be held on August 11

It was announced that the exam will be conducted in two shifts

Updated - July 05, 2024 02:41 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 02:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Photo used for illustration purpose only.

Photo used for illustration purpose only.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2024 will be conducted on August 11, 2024.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The notice added that the cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 would continue to be August 15, 2024.

Why has the NTA failed to deliver? | Explained

Further details regarding the conduct of examination in two shifts will be published on the NBEMS website.

With questions being raised about the “integrity of certain competitive examinations”, the Health Ministry had earlier announced the postponement of the NEET-PG entrance examination “as a precautionary measure”, just hours before it was due to be held on June 23 morning.

On July 2, a meeting was held in the Union Home Ministry, in which officials from the Health Ministry, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), along with its technical partner Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Cyber Cell officials discussed the preparedness for the NEET-PG, which is to be held online.

Watch: NEET paper leak: Scoring high but fearing the worst – students’ voices

The meeting was held to check the “robustness” of the system for the conduct of the exam in the coming days, sources said.

