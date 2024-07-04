New criminal laws to expedite delivery of justice, says Arjun Ram Meghwal

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, on July 4, said the new criminal laws would expedite the delivery of justice and save crucial time for all stakeholders spent on litigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

At an investiture ceremony organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at its academy in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Mr. Meghwal presented the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 39 CBI officials.

The Union Minister said the new criminal laws — being implemented from July 1, 2024 — would bring in “ease of living” for the citizens in a major way. They would expedite delivery of justice and save crucial time of all the stakeholders spent on litigation, which would in turn prove highly productive for the nation as the energies would be channelised towards the process of development of the society and eventually lead to higher progress.

Mr. Meghwal said the reforms and improvements in the judicial process would also contribute to the endeavour and goal of making India the third largest economy in the world in the coming years. The Minister appreciated the CBI’s work, observing that the agency had secured a high conviction rate in the cases probed by it.

CBI Director Praveen Sood said the agency and the Law Ministry were working in a synergetic and collaborative environment to prioritise more efficient prosecution along with investigation. He said the CBI’s role had been evolving with the passage of time, from handling primarily anti-corruption cases in the beginning to special/economic crimes, cybercrimes, bank frauds, etc.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.