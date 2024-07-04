GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New criminal laws to expedite delivery of justice, says Arjun Ram Meghwal

The Union Minister says reforms and improvements in judicial process will also contribute to the goal of making India the third largest economy in the world

Published - July 04, 2024 08:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. File

Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, on July 4, said the new criminal laws would expedite the delivery of justice and save crucial time for all stakeholders spent on litigation.

At an investiture ceremony organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at its academy in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Mr. Meghwal presented the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 39 CBI officials.

As new criminal laws take effect from July 1, legal community braces for change

The Union Minister said the new criminal laws — being implemented from July 1, 2024 — would bring in “ease of living” for the citizens in a major way. They would expedite delivery of justice and save crucial time of all the stakeholders spent on litigation, which would in turn prove highly productive for the nation as the energies would be channelised towards the process of development of the society and eventually lead to higher progress.

Mr. Meghwal said the reforms and improvements in the judicial process would also contribute to the endeavour and goal of making India the third largest economy in the world in the coming years. The Minister appreciated the CBI’s work, observing that the agency had secured a high conviction rate in the cases probed by it.

CBI Director Praveen Sood said the agency and the Law Ministry were working in a synergetic and collaborative environment to prioritise more efficient prosecution along with investigation. He said the CBI’s role had been evolving with the passage of time, from handling primarily anti-corruption cases in the beginning to special/economic crimes, cybercrimes, bank frauds, etc.

