New criminal laws should be put on hold: CPI(M) leader Tarigami

‘These laws were passed without debate in a blatantly autocratic and anti-democratic manner’

Updated - July 02, 2024 07:59 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 07:13 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
M.Y. Tarigami

M.Y. Tarigami | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami on July 2 expressed apprehension about the new criminal laws and demanded that they “be put in abeyance”.

“These laws were passed in haste, without debate, in a blatantly autocratic and anti-democratic manner, when a large number of Opposition Members of Parliament were suspended. These are stringent in nature,” Mr. Tarigami said.

Also read | India’s new criminal codes: The Hindu’s detailed coverage

Calls for review

He said there were concerns that the new laws would “erode liberties and legal safeguards of citizens by arming the state with more sweeping powers”.  “The new laws need a thorough review. We demand that the implementation of the new laws be put in abeyance.”

Three new laws – the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — took into effect in the country on Monday, replacing the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act respectively. 

Traffic hurdles

Meanwhile, Mr. Tarigami sought an end to the “unnecessary halting of traffic on the national highway during the Amarnath Yatra”.

“People of Kashmir have always welcomed yatris and played a crucial role in smooth conduct of the yatra. But it is very unfortunate that they have to face immense difficulties due to the halting of traffic for hours along the national highway,” Mr. Tarigami said.

Communist Party of India -Marxist / Jammu and Kashmir

