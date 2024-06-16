GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New criminal laws, introduced after widespread consultation, to become effective on July 1: Law Minister

The CJI, 16 Chief Justices, 22 law universities offered suggestions on new laws, says Mr. Meghwal; all MPs, MLAs were contacted, but not all provided feedback; UCC implementation is part of Modi regime’s agenda, says Minister

Published - June 16, 2024 10:29 pm IST - KOLKATA

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal addresses an event in Kolkata, on June 16, 2024.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal addresses an event in Kolkata, on June 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Emphasising that the country’s new criminal laws have been brought in after widespread consultation, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on June 16 said that the new laws will come into force on July 1, 2024.

The Minister made these remarks on the sidelines of a conference on ‘India’s Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System’ in Kolkata. The three new laws — theBharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — will replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act.

‘Not everyone gave feedback’

Addressing concerns that the laws have been passed without adequate consultation, the Minister said that it was untrue that there was no consultation on the laws. “The demand for change of colonial laws has been long-standing, and the process began long ago.” Mr. Meghwal said.

The Minister said that the Chief Justice of India, the Chief Justices of 16 High Courts, five academies, and 22 law universities provided their suggestions. “We contacted all MPs, but only 142, including members from both houses, responded. Suggestions were also requested from all MLAs nationwide, with only 270 responding. We consulted widely, but not everyone provided feedback,” Mr. Meghwal added.

The Minister highlighted that certain provisions like ‘Zero FIR’ have been added to the new laws. They mark a significant shift in priorities, placing crimes against women, children, and the nation at the forefront.

UCC implementation

Along with the Union Law Minister, the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court T.S. Sivagnanam, and West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose were also present at the conference, which was organised by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

During the event, Mr. Meghwal expressed hope about the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. “In the BJP manifesto, we have mentioned about the UCC. There are States like Goa and Uttarakhand that have started implementing them. The coalition which has been formed in the Centre is a very strong government and there is nothing to worry about,” he said.

While assuming charge as a Minister on June 11, Mr. Meghwal had said that implementation of the UCC was part of the third Narendra Modi-led government’s agenda.

