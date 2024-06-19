New criminal laws from July 1, Centre approves ₹2,254 crore to upgrade forensics

With the three new criminal laws set to come into effect from July 1, the Union Cabinet on June 19 approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the National Forensic Infrastructure Enhancement Scheme (NFIES) with a total financial outlay of ₹2,254.43 crore from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, thanked the Prime Minister for “the landmark decision to bolster India’s criminal justice system by opening a chain of state-of-the-art forensic laboratories and NFSU campuses across the nation.”

The workload of forensic science laboratories is expected to increase as the enactment of the new criminal laws mandates forensic investigation for offences involving punishment of seven years or more.

“Further, there is a significant shortage of trained forensic manpower in the Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) in the country. To meet this heightened demand, significant investment and enhancement in national forensic infrastructure is imperative. The establishment of additional off-campuses of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and new Central Forensic Science Laboratories (CFSLs) would address the shortage of trained forensic manpower, alleviate the caseload/pendency of forensic laboratories, and align with the Government of India’s goal of securing a high conviction rate of more than 90%,” a government statement said.

The financial outlay of the Central Sector Scheme will be provisioned by the MHA from its budget. The Cabinet has approved new NFSU campuses, more CFSL facilities and enhancement of existing infrastructure on the Delhi campus of the NFSU.

The statement said the government is committed to put in place an effective and efficient criminal justice system based on scientific and timely forensic examination of evidence. “The scheme underscores the importance of high quality, trained forensic professionals in the timely and scientific examination of evidence for an efficient criminal justice process, leveraging the advancements in technology and evolving manifestations and methods of crime,” it said.