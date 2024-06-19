GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New criminal laws from July 1, Centre approves ₹2,254 crore to upgrade forensics

The workload of forensic science laboratories is expected to increase as the enactment of the new criminal laws mandates forensic investigation for offences involving punishment of seven years or more

Published - June 19, 2024 10:48 pm IST - New Delhi

Vijaita Singh
Vijaita Singh
New criminal laws will come into effect from July 1.

New criminal laws will come into effect from July 1. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

With the three new criminal laws set to come into effect from July 1, the Union Cabinet on June 19 approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the National Forensic Infrastructure Enhancement Scheme (NFIES) with a total financial outlay of ₹2,254.43 crore from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, thanked the Prime Minister for “the landmark decision to bolster India’s criminal justice system by opening a chain of state-of-the-art forensic laboratories and NFSU campuses across the nation.”

The workload of forensic science laboratories is expected to increase as the enactment of the new criminal laws mandates forensic investigation for offences involving punishment of seven years or more.

“Further, there is a significant shortage of trained forensic manpower in the Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) in the country. To meet this heightened demand, significant investment and enhancement in national forensic infrastructure is imperative. The establishment of additional off-campuses of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and new Central Forensic Science Laboratories (CFSLs) would address the shortage of trained forensic manpower, alleviate the caseload/pendency of forensic laboratories, and align with the Government of India’s goal of securing a high conviction rate of more than 90%,” a government statement said.

The financial outlay of the Central Sector Scheme will be provisioned by the MHA from its budget. The Cabinet has approved new NFSU campuses, more CFSL facilities and enhancement of existing infrastructure on the Delhi campus of the NFSU.

The statement said the government is committed to put in place an effective and efficient criminal justice system based on scientific and timely forensic examination of evidence. “The scheme underscores the importance of high quality, trained forensic professionals in the timely and scientific examination of evidence for an efficient criminal justice process, leveraging the advancements in technology and evolving manifestations and methods of crime,” it said.

Related Topics

India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.