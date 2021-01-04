Total 38 samples are positive for U.K. variant of coronavirus, says Health Ministry

New Delhi

04 January 2021 17:59 IST

"Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on,” noted the Ministry.

A total of 38 samples have been found to be positive with the new U.K. variant genome of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, confirmed the Health Ministry on Monday.

“10 in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, three in CCMB, Hyderabad, five in NIV, Pune, 11 in IGIB, Delhi, eight in NCDC, New Delhi and one in NCBG, Kolkata,” said the release issued by the Ministry.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Advertising

Advertising

It added that all these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by the respective State governments.

“Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on,” noted the Ministry.

Meanwhile, India has reported 214 COVID-19 case fatalities in the past 24 hours, with 10 States/UTs accounting for 77.57% of the deaths. As per data released by the Ministry, 16.35% of the new fatalities are from Maharashtra, which reported 35 deaths; West Bengal and Kerala follow with 26 and 25 new deaths, respectively.

Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 4,600 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (3,282 new cases) while West Bengal reported 896 new cases. “83.90% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 States and UTs,” said the release.