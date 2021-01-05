New coronavirus strain | Total number of people infected stands at 58: Health Ministry

“All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective State governments,” the Health Ministry said

The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 first reported in the U.K. now stands at 58 in India with 20 new cases have been identified at NIV Pune, said the Health Ministry on January 5.

The Ministry added that the positive samples are being tested at10 INSACOG labs across the country (NIBMG Kolkata, ILS Bhubaneswar, NIVPune, NCCS Pune, CCMB Hyderabad, CDFD Hyderabad,InSTEM Bengaluru, NIMHANS Bengaluru, IGIB Delhi, NCDCDelhi) for genome sequencing.

“All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective State governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on,” said the release issued by the Ministry.

Meanwhile India’s cumulative COVID recoveries have inched closer to the 1 crore mark. The total recovered cases have crossed 99.75 lakhs (99,75,958) currently. This also increases the recovery rate to 96.32% as per data released by the Ministry.