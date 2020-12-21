New coronavirus strain | Centre halts flights to and from U.K. till Dec. 31

New Delhi

21 December 2020 16:04 IST

The Civil Aviation Ministry said that the suspension of flights to U.K. will be with effect from December 22 midnight

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on December 21 announced its decision to ban all flights to the U.K. from December 22 midnight until December 31 in an effort to keep out a new highly infectious coronavirus strain that is rapidly spreading in England.

Also read: Coronavirus, December 21 updates

“This suspension to start w.e.f. 23.59 hours, 22nd December 2020. Consequently flights from India to U.K. shall stand temporarily suspended during above said period,” the Ministry posted in a series of tweets.

Advertising

Advertising

All passengers already on their way to India until the ban comes into effect will be subjected to a mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival in India, the government added.