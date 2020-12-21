National

New coronavirus strain | Centre halts flights to and from U.K. till Dec. 31

Passengers from the U.K., until the ban comes into effect, will be subjected to a mandatory RT-PCR test upon arrival. File (representational image)   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on December 21 announced its decision to ban all flights to the U.K. from December 22 midnight until December 31 in an effort to keep out a new highly infectious coronavirus strain that is rapidly spreading in England.

Also read: Coronavirus, December 21 updates

“This suspension to start w.e.f. 23.59 hours, 22nd December 2020. Consequently flights from India to U.K. shall stand temporarily suspended during above said period,” the Ministry posted in a series of tweets.

All passengers already on their way to India until the ban comes into effect will be subjected to a mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival in India, the government added.

