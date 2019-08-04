New Congress chief: CWC meet to be held on Aug. 10

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to elect the new party president will be held on August 10 at the party headquarters in Delhi.

General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal announced the date on Twitter. Congress sources said the CWC was the first step towards a regime change, with party finally accepting the outgoing president Rahul Gandhi's resignation.

The CWC meeting comes more than two months after Mr. Gandhi’s oral resignation on May 25.

After days of inaction and multiple comments by the senior leaders exhorting Mr. Gandhi to continue in the post, he reiterated his decision to quit in an open letter on July 3.

Recently, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had criticised the ‘drift’ and ‘inaction’ in the party. He had demanded that the CWC which was a ‘selected’ body should not get the right to choose the next president.