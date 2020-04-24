New CJs for Bombay, Meghalaya and Orissa High Courts

The Union Law Ministry on Thursday appointed the next Chief Justices of Bombay, Orissa and Meghalaya High Courts.
As the current Chief Justice B.P. Dharmadhikari of the Bombay High Court is set to retire on April 28, Justice Dipankar Datta has been appointed to succeed him.
Last week, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended Justice Datta, originally from Calcutta, to the post of the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.
The Law Ministry also accepted the Supreme Court Collegium proposal to transfer Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Mohammed Rafiq to be appointed the next Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.
Since January this year, the Orissa High Court was functioning under Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda.
Justice Biswanath Somadder, who is a judge in the Allahabad High Court, has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.
