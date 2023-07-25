ADVERTISEMENT

New Chief Justice for Andhra Pradesh High Court

July 25, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur was a judge of the Bombay High Court

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh High Court at Nelapadu, Amaravati. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur on July 24 was appointed the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He was a judge of the Bombay High Court.

Earlier in July, the Supreme Court Collegium had reconsidered Justice Thakur’s elevation to Manipur and proposed his elevation as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh fell vacant on May 19, 2023 with the elevation of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court body had noted that Justice Thakur was the senior-most judge from his parent High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which would get a representation among the Chief Justices of the High Courts.

