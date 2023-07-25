HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New Chief Justice for Andhra Pradesh High Court

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur was a judge of the Bombay High Court

July 25, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh High Court at Nelapadu, Amaravati. File

Andhra Pradesh High Court at Nelapadu, Amaravati. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur on July 24 was appointed the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He was a judge of the Bombay High Court.

Earlier in July, the Supreme Court Collegium had reconsidered Justice Thakur’s elevation to Manipur and proposed his elevation as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh fell vacant on May 19, 2023 with the elevation of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court body had noted that Justice Thakur was the senior-most judge from his parent High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which would get a representation among the Chief Justices of the High Courts.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / judiciary (system of justice) / justice and rights

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.