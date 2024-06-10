ADVERTISEMENT

New Cabinet’s first decision: Centre to assist construction of 3 crore houses under PMAY

Published - June 10, 2024 09:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Centre has been implementing the scheme since 2015-16 to provide assistance to eligible rural and urban households for the construction of houses with basic amenities.

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs his first Union Cabinet meeting at the start of his third term, in New Delhi on June 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge of his office for the third consecutive time on June 10, the new Union Cabinet led by him took its first decision — to provide assistance for the construction of three crore more rural and urban houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

“It has been decided in the Cabinet meeting today to provide assistance to three crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses, to meet the requirements arising out of the increase in the number of eligible families,” said a government official.

Under Mr. Modi’s leadership, the Centre has been implementing the scheme since 2015-16 to provide assistance to eligible rural and urban households for the construction of houses with basic amenities. About 4.21 crore houses have been completed over the past decade, according to the government.

“All the houses constructed under PMAY have basic amenities such as household toilets, LPG, electricity and functional household tap connection etc., through convergence with other schemes of the Central and State governments,” the official said.

