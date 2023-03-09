HamberMenu
New appointments in standing committee were made after consultations: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh counters the Vice-President’s comment and says no such consultations were held

March 09, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar | File Photo

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar | File Photo | Photo Credit: ANI

A day after The Hindu reported on orders appointing Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s secretarial staff to standing committees under the Upper House, the Vice President said that the decision was prompted by “multi-layered consultations”.

“I got inputs from a number of members and Chairmen of Committees to do something affirmative to improve productivity. So, I sharpened the human resource attached to Committees. I put research-oriented, knowledgeable people so that they can help the Committee members to optimise output and performance,” he said, while speaking at a book launch function at his residence in Delhi.

Committees, he underlined, is an exclusive domain of members of Parliamentary and that the appointments made by him will not work as members. “I have acted because the Chairmen and Members had come up to me and I’m doing it after multi-layered consultations,” he said.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh countered Mr. Dhankhar’s comment and said no such consultations were held.

“The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha has said that his controversial move to have his staff attached to various Committees was after consultations with the respective Chairpersons. I chair a Standing Committee and I can categorically say I wasn’t consulted at call,” Mr. Ramesh tweeted.

