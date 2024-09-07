ADVERTISEMENT

New applicants for Aadhaar in Assam need to submit NRC application receipt number: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Published - September 07, 2024 06:17 pm IST - Guwahati

It indicates that there are doubtful citizens and we have decided that new applicants will have to submit their NRC application receipt number, says Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, in Guwahati, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

All new applicants for Aadhaar cards in Assam need to submit their NRC application receipt number (ARN), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

''Applications for Aadhaar cards are more than the population...It indicates that there are doubtful citizens and we have decided that new applicants will have to submit their NRC application receipt number (ARN)," the Chief Minister said at a press conference.

This will "stop the influx of illegal foreigners" and the state government will be ''very strict" in issuing Aadhaar cards, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It will not be easy to get Aadhaar in Assam," Mr. Sarma said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Submission of the NRC application receipt number will not be applicable for the 9.55 lakh people whose biometrics were locked during the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process, and they will get their cards,” he added.

Mr. Sarma also said his government will "intensify the process of identification of illegal foreigners as several Bangladeshis were apprehended in the last two months and handed over to the authorities of the neighbouring country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Assam

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US