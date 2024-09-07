GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New applicants for Aadhaar in Assam need to submit NRC application receipt number: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

It indicates that there are doubtful citizens and we have decided that new applicants will have to submit their NRC application receipt number, says Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Published - September 07, 2024 06:17 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, in Guwahati, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, in Guwahati, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

All new applicants for Aadhaar cards in Assam need to submit their NRC application receipt number (ARN), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

''Applications for Aadhaar cards are more than the population...It indicates that there are doubtful citizens and we have decided that new applicants will have to submit their NRC application receipt number (ARN)," the Chief Minister said at a press conference.

This will "stop the influx of illegal foreigners" and the state government will be ''very strict" in issuing Aadhaar cards, he said.

"It will not be easy to get Aadhaar in Assam," Mr. Sarma said.

“Submission of the NRC application receipt number will not be applicable for the 9.55 lakh people whose biometrics were locked during the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process, and they will get their cards,” he added.

Mr. Sarma also said his government will "intensify the process of identification of illegal foreigners as several Bangladeshis were apprehended in the last two months and handed over to the authorities of the neighbouring country.

Published - September 07, 2024 06:17 pm IST

