Never helped a single Chinese national in visa process: Karti Chidambaram

In a statement, he says Centre is using its agencies to malign him

Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Karti P. Chidambaram who was booked last week for allegedly facilitating visa for Chinese in a statement has denied all charges against him, calling it a “witch hunt”.

Last week, special teams of the CBI registered an FIR against him accusing him of facilitating visas for 250 Chinese professionals in 2011 in exchange for bribes. His father P. Chidambaram was then the Home Minister of the country.

He was in Europe for the last two-weeks on a family and work visit and was headed back home on May 24. In a statement, he said that he is not associated with this visa issue “directly, indirectly, vicariously or even telepathically!” Mr. Chidambaram also denied any relationship with any of the corporate entities mentioned in the FIR against him. “I have never facilitated even a single Chinese national in their visa process, let alone 250.”

In the last seven years, he said, he had been raided six times “without cause or evidence” by the Central government agencies. He complained that even to visit his daughter at her university, he had to seek permission from the court.

“It does not intimidate me that the Central government is once again using its agencies to accuse me of a malicious and completely fabricated charge. Previously, the agencies have gone after me based on the statement of an under trial murder suspect. Now, they are basing their bogus charges on the alleged actions of a deceased person, whom I have never met. I intend to continue to fight every one of their motivated attempts to target my father through me,” he said.