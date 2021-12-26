Never said farm laws will be brought again, says Narendra Singh Tomar

NEW DELHI:

26 December 2021 12:42 IST

The Congress had alleged that the Centre was planning to bring back the contentious laws

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday clarified that the Government was not planning to bring back the farm laws that were recently repealed, adding that the Congress was spreading rumours to cover up its own failures.

Mr. Tomar had on Friday said that the Government took a step back on the three farm laws due to some reasons, but would go forward again, leading the Congress to allege that the Centre was planning on bringing back the contentious laws.

Also read | 22 farmer unions form political front, to contest Punjab Assembly polls

Advertising

Advertising

In a tweet on Sunday, Mr. Tomar said the Government had no plans to bring back the laws. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to withdraw the agricultural reform laws to “keep the honour of the farmers”. He added that the Congress was sowing confusion “to cover up its failures” and “farmers should beware of this”.

Following more than a year of protests by farmers, Mr. Modi had announced the decision to withdraw the three farm laws in November. The laws were repealed in the recently-concluded winter session of Parliament.