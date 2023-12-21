Never know who will need whom in future, Mayawati cautions INDIA bloc

December 21, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday said it was not appropriate to make comments about parties that are not part of the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) as no one knows when they might need the other group.

“It is not correct for anyone to make unnecessary comments on parties, like the BSP, which are not a part of the opposition bloc. I would suggest that parties should refrain from doing it because you can never say who will need whom in the future in the public interest,” she said in a statement.

“Such parties who give statements have to face a lot of embarrassment later, particularly the Samajwadi Party (SP) is a living example,” the BSP president added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement comes against the backdrop of reports that the SP was not in favour of reaching out to the BSP to join the Opposition bloc, amid suggestions by some constituents of the Opposition coalition.

Speaking about the suspension of more than 140 Opposition MPs, Ms. Mayawati said it was a sad and unfortunate incident.

“We think that the suspension of roughly 150 opposition MPs in both Houses, a record during the present winter session of Parliament, is neither good work nor a good record for the government or the opposition. No matter who is responsible for this, it is an unfortunate, painful incident in parliamentary history that will also shake the trust of the people,” she added.

The BSP president also condemned the viral video of suspended MPs allegedly mimicking the Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.