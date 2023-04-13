Never conducted written test for in-house constable recruitment in regional languages, says CRPF

April 13, 2023 03:19 am | Updated 03:57 am IST - New Delhi

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday said it has “never conducted written examination for any in-house recruitment in regional languages”, and that the computer-based test for recruitment of constables is conducted in “Hindi and English only”.

The statement comes days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging that the recruitment examination for 9,212 constable (technical and tradesmen) posts be held in Tamil and other regional languages too.

The CRPF said it conducted recruitment for constable general duty (CT/GD) posts through the Staff Selection Commission and for constable (technical and tradesmen) posts through the in-house process.

“Computer-based test is conducted for both the posts, bilingual, in Hindi and English only. The CRPF had never conducted written examination for in-house recruitment in regional languages. The advertisement for 9,212 posts of ‘Tech & Tradesmen’ has been issued to conduct recruitment on a regular pattern...,” the CRPF said, adding that the test was scheduled to be held in English and Hindi.

Stating that no problem had earlier been faced with regard to the participation of candidates due to any language issue, the CRPF said the previous tests for the technical and tradesmen posts had also been conducted in English and Hindi only. The participation of candidates from the southern States such as Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh was found to be normal, it added.

During the 2018 recruitment of constables (general duty), 819 vacancies from Tamil Nadu, 3,460 from Andhra Pradesh, 2,349 from Telangana, and 1,586 from Karnataka were filled. “Similarly, during the recruitment of CT/GD Exam-2021, 816 vacancies from Tamil Nadu, 1,296 vacancies from Andhra Pradesh, 574 vacancies from Telangana, and 719 vacancies from Karnataka were filled,” it said.

Of the latest 9,212 vacancies in the paramilitary force, 579 are to be filled in Tamil Nadu.