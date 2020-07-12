Neutralise killers of Wasim Bari: Ram Madhav

Srinagar

12 July 2020

The J&K BJP leader was killed by militants along with his father and a younger brother on July 8

Top BJP leadership, including national general secretary Ram Madhav, vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna and Union Minister Jitender Singh, on Sunday visited the residence of slain BJP leader Wasim Bari, who was killed by militants along with his father and a younger brother on July 8.

“The party is extremely grieved over the killing of BJP youth leader Bari. The nation in general and the BJP in particular stand with the family members of Bari in this hour of grief. I demand that the government of J&K trace the killers and neutralise them soon,” Mr. Madhav said, interacting with the media in Bandipora.

Mr. Madhav also demanded adequate security cover to all the political workers in the Kashmir Valley.

‘NC, PDP hesitating’

Taking a dig at the regional parties, Mr. Madhav said the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had failed to represent the aspirations of people in the current situation.

“Though the political activities have resumed in the Valley, the NC and PDP are hesitating to come forward to represent the people. These parties are enjoying themselves on Twitter and are shying away to address the daily issues of common people,” Mr. Madhav said.

On the upcoming delimitation exercise and Assembly elections, Mr. Madhav said, “Once the COVID-19 situation will be overpowered, the process of delimitation will be taken to its logical end. Thereby, elections for the Assembly will be conducted.”

The BJP has handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh to the family of the deceased party leader.